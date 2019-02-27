© Data Respons

New industrial automation contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 13 million (EUR 1.33 million) with a German customer in the industrial automation (Smart Factory) segment.

The contract comprises R&D services and high-end computer solutions embedded in the customer’s advanced sensor systems for measurements, testing, and automation. Deliveries will take place in first part of 2019 with further opportunities going forward. "The ongoing trends with increased automation, industrial digitalisation (Industry 4.0), internet of things (IoT) provide great growth opportunities for our company. Germany is the largest market for Data Respons’ R&D services and solutions in Europe. We have been present in this market since 2005 and now have a solid platform of seven locations. Revenues in Germany count for about 30% of total group revenues and we expect continued growth going forwards," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.