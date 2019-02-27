© Hella

Hella opens second electronics plant in India

The new production facility in Mehsana, India, north of the city of Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat, will help the company to meet the growing demand for electronic components and strengthen its proximity to local customers.

Production at the new location will initially focus on sensor solutions for accelerator pedal sensors and will gradually be expanded by further electronic products. In the first expansion phase, the plant will comprise a building area of around 5'000 square meters and employ up to 200 people in the future. The investment volume required for this amounts to a lower-double-digit million euro figure., a press release from the company details. "India is one of the largest and most promising automotive markets in the world," says Hella CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. "The Indian market therefore plays an important strategic role for HELLA. With the opening of a second electronics plant, we are reaffirming our commitment and laying the foundation for further profitable growth in one of the world's fastest-growing regions."