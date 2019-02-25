© dana rothstein dreamstime.com Business | February 25, 2019
Peraso raises $42M in latest round of financing
Peraso Technologies Inc., a fabless semiconductor company and developer of mmWave technology and Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) chipsets, has raised an additional USD 42 million in financing. The funding was co-led by two strategic investors and existing investor Roadmap Capital.
"This latest round of funding reaffirms our investors' confidence in the progress that the company is making and the future for both Peraso and the quickly expanding market for mmWave technology-based products," says Bill McLean, President and CEO of Peraso, in an update. "Raising this capital allows us to take our sales to the next level, especially as an increasing number of consumer electronic and wireless infrastructure manufacturers choose to incorporate multi-gigabit wireless connectivity into their products." Peraso is currently in production with WiGig IC solutions meant to address next generation WiFi opportunities in the Fixed Wireless Access, as well as wireless networking and 4K wireless video distribution. In the Fixed Wireless Access market, OEMs have concluded that the 5GHz band has become too congested, and as such, continuing to utilise traditional WiFi technology such as 802.11ax offers diminishing returns. The 60 GHz band offers wireless ISPs uncongested spectrum at highly competitive price points. "Roadmap is very thrilled to see Peraso bringing new strategic investors to its shareholder base. It is a validation of the superior performance of Peraso's solution," says Imed Zine, PhD, Principal at Roadmap Capital. "We are very excited to support the growth phase of Peraso in Fixed Wireless, mmWave wireless links for 5G and WiGig-based Consumer Electronics."
MACOM and STMicro expand GaN-on-Silicon production capacity MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings and STMicroelectronics has announced a 2019...
SECO acquires ta majority of Fannal Electronics SECO SpA, a manufacturer of computer miniaturisation and “ready-to-use” integrated...
Savari collaborates with Rohde & Schwarz in C-V2X testing Silicon Valley based Savari, Inc., an auto tech company, has entered into a collaboration with...
Peraso raises $42M in latest round of financing Peraso Technologies Inc., a fabless semiconductor company and developer of mmWave...
ZEISS opens new quality excellence centre in California ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions opens a brand new facility for metrology services in Lake...
Diodes Incorporated appoints Brett Whitmire as CFO Diodes Incorporated has appointed Brett Whitmire, Diodes' Corporate Controller and...
ETS-Lindgren expands with new factory in China ETS-Lindgren announced the opening of a new 37,700 square feet (3,500+ square...
Light & Sony to jointly develop multi-image sensor solutions Light, a provider of multi-camera imaging, has entered into an agreement with Sony...
Shipco Circuits is changing how PCB embedded components are brought... Ireland based EMS provider Shipco Circuits Ltd. www.ship.ie has brought a robust method...
Seoul Semi made distributor stop selling Everlight product in Japan Seoul Semiconductor says that it has concluded a patent infringement lawsuit seeking an...
congatec signs sales partnership with Fortec congatec has signed a sales partnership with Fortec. The goal is to expand the market...
TSMC details impact of fab 14B photoresist material incident TSMC is updating its first quarter 2019 guidance following the completion of the assessment...
Altran awarded large, multi-year deal by global semiconductor player Altran, which provides engineering and R&D services (ER&D), says that the company...
IFT initiates patent litigation against TI, VW, Ford and Cisco Innovative Foundry Technologies (IFT) says that it has initiated patent litigation in China...
Pulse is now a part of the Yageo Corporation Group Taiwanese electronic component manufacturing, Yageo Corporation, announced...
Lattice names new corporate VP of worldwide sales Lattice Semiconductor has appoinded Mark Nelson as the company’s Corporate Vice...
Smith Names Sean Evans as Chief Financial Officer Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, has appointed Sean...
Astronics completes sale of semiconductor system level test technology Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and...
Osram Licht AG confirms talks with Bain Capital and Carlyle Group Osram Licht AG is confirming the market rumours that Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are...
CIVINTEC acquires the Cidron RFID reader range from Nexus CIVINTEC, a supplier of RFID products in the global OEM and ODM segment, is acquiring the...
Fraunhofer Institute goes with Veeco's ion beam sputtering technology Veeco Instruments has shipped its SPECTOR Ion Beam Sputtering (IBS) system and the...
Most ReadLoad more news