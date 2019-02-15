© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Business | February 15, 2019
Astronics completes sale of semiconductor system level test technology
Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries, has closed its previously announced sale of the intellectual property and certain assets associated with its semiconductor test product line to Advantest Corporation.
The terms of the transaction were renegotiated due to a change in business conditions related to the product line. The new terms include an upfront payment of USD 100 million in cash, plus a potential earn-out payment of up to USD 35 million based on certain performance milestones over the next 4 years. This compares with the previously announced USD 185 million purchase price, plus an earn-out payment of up to USD 30 million based on certain performance milestones. The renegotiated sales agreement does not include a manufacturing service contract as previously announced. Peter J. Gundermann, President and CEO of Astronics, comments in a press release, “We have strong confidence in Advantest’s ability to further the adoption of these solutions across the semiconductor industry and expect that the team and competencies we have developed will achieve new highs under their ownership. We will continue to develop and advance our aerospace & defense test solutions while employing our multi-system test software capabilities in a variety of applications.”
Smith Names Sean Evans as Chief Financial Officer Electronic components and semiconductor distributor, Smith, has appointed Sean...
Astronics completes sale of semiconductor system level test technology Astronics Corporation, a provider of technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and...
Osram Licht AG confirms talks with Bain Capital and Carlyle Group Osram Licht AG is confirming the market rumours that Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are...
CIVINTEC acquires the Cidron RFID reader range from Nexus CIVINTEC, a supplier of RFID products in the global OEM and ODM segment, is acquiring the...
Fraunhofer Institute goes with Veeco's ion beam sputtering technology Veeco Instruments has shipped its SPECTOR Ion Beam Sputtering (IBS) system and the...
EIB provides a total of €80 million to Zumtobel Group The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing the Austrian lighting company Zumtobel...
Mayflex expands operations operations with new HQ IT communications equipment company, Mayflex, is expanding its UK operations and relocating...
Sensata breaks ground on new $27 million expansion Sensor manufacturer, Sensata Technologis, has broken ground on a new production and...
WiTricity acquires Qualcomm Halo Wireless power technology player, WiTricity, announces the acquisition of certain technology platform and IP assets from Qualcomm Incorporated and Qualcomm Technologies, which will bring over 1'500 patents and patent applications...
C&K focuses on business expansion - appoints industry veteran as CRO C&K, a supplier of electromechanical switches, has appointed Scott Smith as the...
PSS to acquire wafering division of Meyer Burger Precision Surfacing Solutions (formerly Lapmaster Wolters Group), says that the company...
Another CEO at Würth Elektronik eiSos Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG announces that it has appointed Thomas Wild as CEO...
Report: Renesas to lay off 1’000 employees The Japanese chipmaker is reportedly looking to reduce its workforce by almost 1’000 employees by the end of June, as the company is trying compensate for a shrinking domestic market.
ODU to expand in Korea As of January 1, 2019 ODU has a new company carrying the ODU name in Korea. Kai...
Cisco completes acquisition of Luxtera Cisco has completed the acquisition of privately-held Luxtera, Inc, a semiconductor...
STMicro to acquire majority stake in Swedish SiC wafer manufacturer STMicroelectronics says it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Swedish...
Intersection of hardware and design process in IoT solutions Recent IoT research by development distributor Premier Farnell indicates that hardware...
ODU-USA in strategic partnership with RED Digital Cinema ODU announces a strategic partnership with professional digital camera manufacturer...
Teledyne completes acquisition of Scientific Imaging businesses of... The previously announced acquisition by Teledyne of the Scientific Imaging businesses of...
Infineon closes 1Q19 with lower revenues but better earnings The semiconductor manufacturer closes the December quarter with revenue...
EBV Elektronik and Power Integrations sign franchise agreement With this agreement EBV will franchise Power Integrations’ products including ac-dc...
Most ReadLoad more news