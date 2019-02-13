© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Fraunhofer Institute goes with Veeco's ion beam sputtering technology

Veeco Instruments has shipped its SPECTOR Ion Beam Sputtering (IBS) system and the Sirius Optical Monitor System (OMS) to Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications.

Fraunhofer, based in Berlin, will use Veeco’s IBS technology to develop and produce laser facet coatings and other micro-optical devices. “The development of sophisticated micro-optical devices requires exceptional sputtering technology,” says Ms. Greta Ropers, head of backend and packaging group for Fraunhofer, in a press release. “Veeco’s SPECTOR system, coupled with the Sirius OMS, ensures we are developing and producing world-class devices with the highest throughput and process repeatability on an automated, proven platform.” “Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications is a recognized worldwide leader in developing next generation laser facet coatings and micro-optical devices,” adds Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., vice president and general manager of Veeco’s Advanced Deposition and Etch (AD&E) business. “The SPECTOR system sets the standard for precision optical coating thin films by providing unparalleled quality and flexibility that will no doubt accelerate their development goals.” Funding for this project was granted by Forschungsfabrik Mikroelektronik, a cross-location research factory for microelectronics and nanoelectronics compromised of eleven institutes within the Fraunhofer Group along with the IHP GmbH - Innovations for High Performance Microelectronics and the Ferdinand-Braun-Institut, Leibniz-Institut für Höchstfrequenztechnik.