© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Cisco completes acquisition of Luxtera

Cisco has completed the acquisition of privately-held Luxtera, Inc, a semiconductor company that uses silicon photonics to build integrated optics capabilities for webscale and enterprise data centers and service provider market segmen..

The acquisition was first announced back in mid December last year, and in the announcement the company said that its Visual Networking Index is projecting that global Internet traffic will increase threefold over the next five years, meaning that Cisco's customers are facing an exponential demand for Internet bandwidth. "Optics is a fundamental technology to enable this future. Coupled with our silicon and optics innovation, Luxtera will allow our customers to build the biggest, fastest and most efficient networks in the world," said David Goeckeler, executive vice president and general manager, Networking and Security Business at Cisco, in the original press release.. Cisco plans to incorporate Luxtera's technology across its intent-based networking portfolio, spanning enterprise, data center and service provider markets. The company paid USD 660 million in cash and assumed equity awards for the acquisition of Luxtera.