© everythingpossible dreamstime.com

Intersection of hardware and design process in IoT solutions

Recent IoT research by development distributor Premier Farnell indicates that hardware platforms are now regarded as an essential part of the early-stage design process, enabling engineers to test designs quickly and cost-effectively, and rapidly deliver proof of concept.

Results of the research survey, conducted in late 2018, indicate that design engineers are using a range of hardware platforms to accelerate development pace and shorten time to market, and 50% of developers use single board computers such as the Raspberry Pi or BeagleBone Black because of their ready-to-use embedded development platforms for building end products. Also noted is that some developers are using their own design platforms (27%) or development platforms provided by the silicon vendors (19%). Respondents to the survey also stated they prefer to design a complete solution for edge-to-cloud-security themselves (58%), as opposed to relying on third-party providers. Also topping the list of developer considerations was security (52%). Other factors cited by survey respondents that could serve to speed up the benefits of the IoT, and therefore, a priority for designers, include: the need for common standards and policies; interoperability (certified standards); connectivity standards and open standards; and common privacy policies. The research also noted key IoT applications that are likely to see growth in the next five years. Among them are home automation, industrial automation/control, and AI. Additionally, the greatest perceived opportunity for benefits is seen in professional and industrial applications, including opportunities to collate data across entire operations and thereby optimize workplace resources, reduce costs and drive profitability.