© pichetw dreamstime.com

Teledyne completes acquisition of Scientific Imaging businesses of Roper

The previously announced acquisition by Teledyne of the Scientific Imaging businesses of Roper for $225 million in cash has now been completed. The Scientific Imaging businesses include Princeton Instruments, Photometrics and Lumenera, as well as other brands.

The Scientific Imaging businesses provide a range of imaging solutions, primarily for life sciences, academic research and customised OEM industrial imaging solutions. Princeton Instruments and Photometrics manufacture state-of-the-art cameras, spectrographs and optics for advanced research in physical sciences, life sciences research and spectroscopy imaging. Applications and markets include materials analysis, quantum technology and cell biology imaging using fluorescence and chemiluminescence. Lumenera primarily provides rugged USB-based customized cameras for markets such as traffic management, as well as life sciences applications. “These Scientific Imaging businesses have similar capabilities and are highly complementary to Teledyne’s products and markets,” said Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman of Teledyne. “We were pleased to close this acquisition quickly, and we are excited to welcome these businesses and their employees to Teledyne.”