© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | January 31, 2019
VIS to acquire Globalfoundries’ Fab 3E in Singapore
Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS) will acquire Globalfoundries’ Fab 3E in Tampines, Singapore. The transaction includes buildings, facilities, and equipment, as well as IP associated with GF’s MEMS business.
GF will continue to operate the facility through the end of 2019, providing a transition period to facilitate technology transfers for VIS and existing GF customers. Fab 3E currently manages a monthly capacity of approximately 35’000 8-inch wafers. The transaction amounts to USD 236 million and the transfer of ownership is set to be completed on 31 December, 2019, a press release reads. The companies have already reached consensus on the transfer of Fab 3E’s employees and customers. VIS will extend employment offers to all employees currently working at Fab 3E, as well as continuously provide existing customers at Fab 3E with its foundry service, including MEMS customers. “I appreciate the support of GF’s board and management team for this transaction, giving VIS an opportunity to continue expanding its capacity and reinforce momentum for future growth,” says Mr. Leuh Fang, Chairman of VIS, in the release. “Since its foundation, VIS has already had three separate experiences of successfully transforming a DRAM fab into a foundry fab. We believe this transaction is a win-win for both VIS and GF; and to VIS, it is also a decision that benefits all of our customers, employees, and shareholders.” “This transaction is part of our strategy to streamline our global manufacturing footprint and increase our focus in Singapore on technologies where we have clear differentiation such as RF, embedded memory and advanced analog features,” says GF CEO Tom Caulfield. “Consolidating our 200mm operations in Singapore into one campus will also help reduce our operating costs by leveraging the scale of our gigafab facility in Woodlands. VIS is the right partner to leverage the Fab 3E asset going forward.” VIS’s capacity has been fully utilised since 2018, and it is in the interests of its customers that VIS expands capacity to meet growing demands. The new fab is expected to contribute more than 400’000 8-inch wafers per year.
CIVINTEC acquires the Cidron RFID reader range from Nexus CIVINTEC, a supplier of RFID products in the global OEM and ODM segment, is acquiring the...
Fraunhofer Institute goes with Veeco's ion beam sputtering technology Veeco Instruments has shipped its SPECTOR Ion Beam Sputtering (IBS) system and the...
EIB provides a total of €80 million to Zumtobel Group The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing the Austrian lighting company Zumtobel...
Mayflex expands operations operations with new HQ IT communications equipment company, Mayflex, is expanding its UK operations and relocating...
Sensata breaks ground on new $27 million expansion Sensor manufacturer, Sensata Technologis, has broken ground on a new production and...
WiTricity acquires Qualcomm Halo Wireless power technology player, WiTricity, announces the acquisition of certain technology platform and IP assets from Qualcomm Incorporated and Qualcomm Technologies, which will bring over 1'500 patents and patent applications...
C&K focuses on business expansion - appoints industry veteran as CRO C&K, a supplier of electromechanical switches, has appointed Scott Smith as the...
PSS to acquire wafering division of Meyer Burger Precision Surfacing Solutions (formerly Lapmaster Wolters Group), says that the company...
Another CEO at Würth Elektronik eiSos Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG announces that it has appointed Thomas Wild as CEO...
Report: Renesas to lay off 1’000 employees The Japanese chipmaker is reportedly looking to reduce its workforce by almost 1’000 employees by the end of June, as the company is trying compensate for a shrinking domestic market.
ODU to expand in Korea As of January 1, 2019 ODU has a new company carrying the ODU name in Korea. Kai...
Cisco completes acquisition of Luxtera Cisco has completed the acquisition of privately-held Luxtera, Inc, a semiconductor...
STMicro to acquire majority stake in Swedish SiC wafer manufacturer STMicroelectronics says it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Swedish...
Intersection of hardware and design process in IoT solutions Recent IoT research by development distributor Premier Farnell indicates that hardware...
ODU-USA in strategic partnership with RED Digital Cinema ODU announces a strategic partnership with professional digital camera manufacturer...
Teledyne completes acquisition of Scientific Imaging businesses of... The previously announced acquisition by Teledyne of the Scientific Imaging businesses of...
Infineon closes 1Q19 with lower revenues but better earnings The semiconductor manufacturer closes the December quarter with revenue...
EBV Elektronik and Power Integrations sign franchise agreement With this agreement EBV will franchise Power Integrations’ products including ac-dc...
Diodes to acquire wafer fab from Texas Instruments Texas based manufacturer and supplier of discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal...
Tesla to acquire Maxwell for $218 million San Diego-based ultracapacitors manufacturer, Maxwell Technologies, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tesla for USD 4.75 per share.
STMicro and Hyundai Autron launch development lab STMicroelectronics has worked with Hyundai Autron to outfit and open a joint development...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
- Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO
- Kimball employee arrested for stealing $100k worth of items
- IDT & Telink Semiconductor team up on integrated sensor platforms
- Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research
- Venture capital firm adds McNamara and Jha as general partners