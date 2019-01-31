© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Taiwan Semiconductor enters cooperation with EBV Elektronik

Taiwan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (TSC) has launched a collaborative relationship with EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company.

EBV Elektronik is one of the largest distributors in Europe and will take on the distribution of the entire product range of Taiwan Semiconductor effective immediately. As part of the global agreement, TSC parts will also be available through Avnet in Asia and the United States. The cooperation with EBV will give customers in Europe another supply source for discrete components of Taiwan Semiconductor to meet their needs and delivery schedules. Ralf Welter, Managing Director of Taiwan Semiconductor Europe GmbH, expects strong growth in Europe in 2019 and welcomes the expansion of the distribution channels: "In recent years, we have substantially expanded our position in the field of TVS diodes and are recording an increased demand particularly in the automotive and industrial sector. For this growth we need strong partners and look forward to a successful cooperation with EBV Elektronik."