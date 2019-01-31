© Escha

ESCHA finds new partners in Brazil and South Africa

Connectivity specialist ESCHA has extended its international sales-partner-network. In January 2019, Sensorville Automação and Prime Automation have been appointed as exclusive ESCHA sales partners for Brazil or rather South Africa.

Both partners market the entire ESCHA portfolio on their respective markets. This includes standard connectivity, industry-specific special-solutions, and custom-made developments. “With Sensorville Automação and Prime Automation we are extending our international sales-network by two strong partners who demand the same of themselves as we demand of ourselves: Enthusiasm of technology, focus on high-grade products and solutions as well as lots of emphasis on details”, says Dipl.-Ing. Ulf Eilhardt, Regional Sales Manager at ESCHA, in a press release. “Both partners have been present on their respective markets for many years. They are well-networked and dispose of relevant industry-experience. Together with Sensorville Automação and Prime Automation we plan to enhance ESCHA presence in Brazil and South Africa, conquer new markets, and provide our common customers with the typical ESCHA service,“ Eilhardt adds.