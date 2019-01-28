© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | January 28, 2019
Monnit signs global distribution agreement with Mouser
Monnit Corp. says it has signed a distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, Inc. The distributor now stocks Monnit’s wireless sensors, gateways and Internet of Things (IoT) starter kits.
“We are dedicated to enhancing product availability and support for our customers around the globe,” says Nick Mecham, VP of Business Development at Monnit, in a press release. “Mouser has 23 locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service. They ship to over 600,000 customers in 220 countries. We welcome them aboard.” Monnit ALTA wireless sensors are an ecosystem of more than 60 sensor types that detect changes in a wide range of variables such as temperature, water presence, door position or electrical current. Monnit Ethernet and cellular gateways allow Monnit wireless sensors to communicate with the iMonnit cloud. The company’s Internet of Things Starter Kits feature enterprise-grade hardware and software to address the need for reliable IoT solutions. IoT Starter Kits include everything needed to begin monitoring for a variety of applications including facilities, agricultural areas, corporate properties, commercial refrigeration, HVAC systems and server rooms.
