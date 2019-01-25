© Osram Business | January 25, 2019
Weak start into fiscal year 2019 for Osram Licht
Osram Licht got off to a sluggish start in the new fiscal year. Preliminary figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 show a 15% drop in revenues.
During the company’s first quarter of fiscal year 2019, the revenue from continuing operations of OSRAM Licht AG amounted to EUR 828 million according to preliminary figures (prior-year quarter: EUR 939 million), down around 15% on a comparable basis (prior-year quarter: +5.7%). The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 11.3% (prior-year quarter: 18.5%). These figures no longer include the business activities of Sylvania Lighting Solutions in the U.S.A., which has already been sold, nor the European luminaire business, which is up for sale. Both are accounted for as discontinued operations from the first quarter of the fiscal year 2019 onwards, the company clarifies in a press update. The weak operating performance is reflected in all three business units. For example, the Opto Semiconductors unit recorded a 16.9% decline in revenue on a comparable basis in the first quarter. The reason for the disappointing revenue development is the accelerated market decline, especially in December 2018. Particularly affected were the core markets Automotive, General Lighting and Mobile Devices. Foremost, the ongoing trade conflicts, the weak growth in China and the general political uncertainties had a negative impact. As a result, visibility for the quarters ahead will remain significantly low. The Managing Board has initiated a number of countermeasures, in particular to increase revenue; considerable structural measures have also been initiated in the Opto Semiconductors business unit, the company says without going into further detail. This is intended to secure the guidance for the fiscal year. However, the achievement of the guidance is also subject to a revival in order intake in the months ahead.
CIVINTEC acquires the Cidron RFID reader range from Nexus CIVINTEC, a supplier of RFID products in the global OEM and ODM segment, is acquiring the...
Fraunhofer Institute goes with Veeco's ion beam sputtering technology Veeco Instruments has shipped its SPECTOR Ion Beam Sputtering (IBS) system and the...
EIB provides a total of €80 million to Zumtobel Group The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing the Austrian lighting company Zumtobel...
Mayflex expands operations operations with new HQ IT communications equipment company, Mayflex, is expanding its UK operations and relocating...
Sensata breaks ground on new $27 million expansion Sensor manufacturer, Sensata Technologis, has broken ground on a new production and...
WiTricity acquires Qualcomm Halo Wireless power technology player, WiTricity, announces the acquisition of certain technology platform and IP assets from Qualcomm Incorporated and Qualcomm Technologies, which will bring over 1'500 patents and patent applications...
C&K focuses on business expansion - appoints industry veteran as CRO C&K, a supplier of electromechanical switches, has appointed Scott Smith as the...
PSS to acquire wafering division of Meyer Burger Precision Surfacing Solutions (formerly Lapmaster Wolters Group), says that the company...
Another CEO at Würth Elektronik eiSos Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG announces that it has appointed Thomas Wild as CEO...
Report: Renesas to lay off 1’000 employees The Japanese chipmaker is reportedly looking to reduce its workforce by almost 1’000 employees by the end of June, as the company is trying compensate for a shrinking domestic market.
ODU to expand in Korea As of January 1, 2019 ODU has a new company carrying the ODU name in Korea. Kai...
Cisco completes acquisition of Luxtera Cisco has completed the acquisition of privately-held Luxtera, Inc, a semiconductor...
STMicro to acquire majority stake in Swedish SiC wafer manufacturer STMicroelectronics says it has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Swedish...
Intersection of hardware and design process in IoT solutions Recent IoT research by development distributor Premier Farnell indicates that hardware...
ODU-USA in strategic partnership with RED Digital Cinema ODU announces a strategic partnership with professional digital camera manufacturer...
Teledyne completes acquisition of Scientific Imaging businesses of... The previously announced acquisition by Teledyne of the Scientific Imaging businesses of...
Infineon closes 1Q19 with lower revenues but better earnings The semiconductor manufacturer closes the December quarter with revenue...
EBV Elektronik and Power Integrations sign franchise agreement With this agreement EBV will franchise Power Integrations’ products including ac-dc...
Diodes to acquire wafer fab from Texas Instruments Texas based manufacturer and supplier of discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal...
Tesla to acquire Maxwell for $218 million San Diego-based ultracapacitors manufacturer, Maxwell Technologies, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tesla for USD 4.75 per share.
STMicro and Hyundai Autron launch development lab STMicroelectronics has worked with Hyundai Autron to outfit and open a joint development...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO
- Kimball employee arrested for stealing $100k worth of items
- IDT & Telink Semiconductor team up on integrated sensor platforms
- Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research
- Venture capital firm adds McNamara and Jha as general partners