Premier Farnell offers Tronics Microsystems MEMS inertial sensors

Premier Farnell has expanded its portfolio of inertial sensing solutions with the full range of high-performance MEMS gyros from Tronics Microsystems, a division of TDK Corporation.

“Tronics’ GYPRO closed-loop MEMS gyros take MEMS inertial sensors to an unrivalled level of performance with excellent measuring accuracy and long-term stability”, says Andrea Riverso, Head of Product Management, Semiconductors at Premier Farnell, in a press release. “This collaboration with Tronics strengthens our portfolio by addressing new customers and applications on the high-end side of the motion sensing sector, and we are looking forward to adding further new products from Tronics in the future.” “We are delighted to have our high performance MEMS gyros now part of Premier Farnell's portfolio of inertial sensing solutions. Partnering with such a key distributor will strengthen the exposure of our standard inertial products as well as our recognized expertise in this field”, added Vincent Gaff, Tronics’ Director Marketing and Business Development. “This move will further structure our supply chain at global level thanks to Premier Farnell's reliable and responsive distribution capabilities, and will open up new opportunities for worldwide customers eager to integrate our current and future generation of high performance standard inertial products into their targeted applications.” Tronics high performance MEMS inertial sensors are suited for system manufacturers with strong requirements for high bias stability and high-performance inertial sensors. Key applications include precision navigation, motion tracking and control, and optical stabilisation. Tronics’ sensor portfolio brings a tailored solution to support system manufacturer’s transition to MEMS products, with benefits in terms of size, weight, power and price, without compromising on performance and reliability.