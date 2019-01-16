© Harting

Harting officially opens its manufacturing facility in Poland

The products and solutions manufactured at the company’s new Polish location are primarily intended for mechanical and plant engineering.

"This step strengthens our global presence and positions us even closer to our customers," says Philip Harting in a press release. HARTING has been represented in Poland since September 2007. The opening of the production facility now comprises the next logical step. In many ways, the country is a predestined location, as Harting went on to explain. The manufacturing facility was officially opened by CEO Chairman Philip Harting; Andreas Conrad, Operations Director; Christian Schumacher, Managing Director of HARTING Customised Solutions (HCS), and Mariusz Matejczyk, Managing Director of HARTING Polska.