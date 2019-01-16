© fingerprintcards

Fingerprints teams up with Identity Devices

Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards and Identity Devices Sweden AB have entered into a multi-year partnership to accelerate biometric adoption in global Digital Identity, Financial Technology (FinTech), IoT and other fast-growing vertical markets.

Under the agreement, Identity Devices will include fingerprint and iris biometric technology from Fingerprints in new products and pre-certified integration kits that make it easy for device makers to add biometric experiences. Areas of initial focus include all-in-one pre-certified products with support for biometric authentication protocols such as those from the FIDO Alliance, India's Aadhaar and others. "Our customers can launch their products faster and with high confidence with our pre-certified solutions that use world-class, scale-proven biometric technology from Fingerprints. The solutions offered by Identity Devices will make it easier than ever before for Digital Identity, IoT and FinTech device makers to add biometric features that allow them to connect more securely to popular authentication and identity ecosystems," says David Burnett, CEO and Founder of Identity Devices and former board member of the FIDO Alliance. Thomas Rex, Senior VP Business Line Smartcards, Automotive & Embedded at Fingerprints says, "We are seeing accelerating ecosystem-driven worldwide demand for biometric technology, as illustrated by the Digital India vision and the biometric authentication at the heart of India's national Digital Identity system, Aadhaar. Our partnership with Identity Devices, especially their unique experience in these global markets and diverse ecosystems, will substantially strengthen Fingerprints' position." Mukesh Singh, VP of Sales and Marketing, India for Identity Devices, adds, "Through this partnership, the companies are well positioned to address the enormous demand for biometric authentication in India now that systems like Aadhaar have demonstrated the ease-of-use, viability and economic benefits of biometric authentication at very large scale."