Experts are investigating the cause of the fire at Prodrive
On Saturday December 1st around 4 AM a fire has hit one of the buildings of Prodrive Technologies’ complex in Son, The Netherlands. The company is investigating the cause and looking to get back on track as soon as possible.
Luckily, no one was injured, although the fire did cause severe material damage, as previously reported by Evertiq. The company now states in a press release that experts are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Pending the results of the investigation, no further comments will be made on this topic.
A significant part of the inventory stored in the affected building has been retrieved over the last days. Additional investigation has to be performed to assess further usability of these goods. In the meantime, normal activities are being continued in Prodrive Technologies’ adjacent buildings on Science Park Eindhoven and in the company’s subsidiaries outside on the Netherlands.
Prodrive Technologies aims to minimise the impact of the incident to its customers and stakeholders. “The developments over the last days and the efforts and commitment of our employees and direct relations are giving us a lot of confidence in a successful recovery”, says Prodrive Technologies CEO Pieter Janssen, in the press release.
