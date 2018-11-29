© RUAG

RUAG Space signs deal with Australian rocket company

The Australian rocket company, Gilmour Space Technologies, has signed a long-term collaboration and supply agreement with launch industry supplier, RUAG Space.

The agreement is the first of its kind in Australia and explores the use of RUAG Space’s new range of FlexLine carbon composite products in Gilmour Space’s proprietary hybrid rockets.



The Queensland-based company is targeting to launch small satellites weighing up to 100 kg into low earth orbits from 2020, and up to 400 kg from 2021.



“RUAG Space has a long history of providing reliable launch technologies for rockets like the Ariane 5, Vega and Atlas,” said Gilmour Space CEO & Founder, Adam Gilmour. “With this collaboration, we look to leverage on their proven expertise, while lowering our launcher development costs and time-to-market.”