© bourns inc. Business | November 28, 2018
Bourns expands global sensor engineering resources
Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, says that it has opened a new office in Veszprém, Hungary in response to burgeoning demand within the European market for its solutions.
The company details in a press release that the new office employs close to 90 employees with plans to add additional headcount to support current and future customer needs. Part of Bourns expansion includes the recent hiring of more than 30 development engineers to better serve Bourns' global base of vehicle sensor customers. The company is a supplier of customised vehicle sensors, and offers a broad line of circuit protection, circuit conditioning and motion control products.
"Demand for Bourns products has risen throughout EMEA, which is why we continue to make investments in the region," says Gordon Bourns, CEO of Bourns, Inc., in the release "Our electronic components and custom vehicle sensors businesses have grown to the point that required the opening of an additional office, which gave us an opportunity to expand vital R&D sensor engineering resources. This added expertise will allow Bourns to provide not just local support, but also development, test and system engineering on a global scale to help our customers accelerate their design processes."
"Demand for Bourns products has risen throughout EMEA, which is why we continue to make investments in the region," says Gordon Bourns, CEO of Bourns, Inc., in the release "Our electronic components and custom vehicle sensors businesses have grown to the point that required the opening of an additional office, which gave us an opportunity to expand vital R&D sensor engineering resources. This added expertise will allow Bourns to provide not just local support, but also development, test and system engineering on a global scale to help our customers accelerate their design processes."
Bourns expands global sensor engineering resources Bourns, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, says that it has...
Bosch sends sensor system to ISS Bosch in North America and Astrobotic Technology Inc. has entered into a research...
Layoffs at Sony – 200 to leave Sony is not selling as many mobile phone as the company wants, and is therefore forced...
Premier Farnell enters franchise deal with Zymbit Premier Farnell has entered into a new global distribution agreement with US-based...
Zumtobel close in Austira; jobs losses In the course of its ongoing restructuring programme and in response to growing global...
Audi and Umicore develop closed loop battery recycling Audi and Umicore say that the company have successfully completed phase one of their...
EasyMile and a CUBE's test-run in Singapore Interconnected with Continental’s and EasyMile’s global Autonomous Driving...
Panasonic Industry signs with distributor Bürklin Elektronik The newly signed pan-European distribution deal covers passive components, switches and...
Galvanic isolated high-side smart power switch with SPI The STMicroelectronics ISO8200AQ galvanic isolated octal high-side smart power...
IMI Systems now part of Elbit Systems Elbit Systems Ltd. has completed the acquisition of IMI Systems Ltd. for a purchase...
US / Danish tech for health conscious astronauts Commercial space station developer Axiom Space and Danish Aerospace Company (DAC), specialising in astronauts' wearables and other health monitoring devices, plan to collaborate in the development and testing...
USD 291 million investment for Austin / Texas Samsung Austin Semiconductor plans to invest around USD 291 million. State tax breaks...
DENSO's buying equity stake in Infineon Infineon Technologies is strengthening its long-term partnership with automotive...
Teledyne e2v can look back at a positive 2018 The aerospace qualified manufacturer of semiconductors is leaving a positive 2018 behind...
II-VI to acquire Finisar – a new powerhouse on the horizon II-VI Incorporated, a provider of engineered materials and optoelectronic components, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Finisar Corporation; under which II-VI will acquire the optical communications company in a...
Altair & JIG-SAW partner on LTE-enabled sensors for IIoT Altair Semiconductor, a provider of cellular IoT chipsets, has partnered with JIG-SAW, a...
A fantastic year with great demand has led to a capacity increase at ADI When leaving the ADI booth we ran into Peter Hellström, Director of Sales, we managed...
HELLA partners with French technology supplier The lighting and electronics specialist HELLA and the French technology supplier Faurecia will...
Heilind signs global franchise agreement with HARTING Distributor Heilind Electronics, announces that it has signed a global distribution agreement...
Who's monitors the monitors? - ADI has a solution We bumped into Scott Hunt from Analog Devices who was showing (and detailing) a...
DRAM industry: Manufacturers’ profitability may approach... The total revenue of the global DRAM industry grew by 9% QoQ, and again hit a new record...
Dominik Asam moves from Infineon to Airbus Dominik Asam, Chief Financial Officer of Infineon Technologies AG, has notified the company’s Supervisory Board of his intent to move to Airbus SE as Chief Financial Officer as of 1 April 2019.
Most ReadLoad more news