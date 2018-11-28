© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Layoffs at Sony – 200 to leave

Sony is not selling as many mobile phone as the company wants, and is therefore forced to layoff employees working at the company’s smartphone business in Lund, Sweden.

“Today we have announced a notice of 200 positions. I see it as they are at risk of being laid off, but hope there will be fewer. The goal is for all things to be negotiated and that the individuals are informed by March 2019”, said Stefan Andersson, location manager at Sony’s facility in Lund, to the Swedish local newspaper HD-Sydsvenskan on November 20th.



Last fiscal year, Sony sold 13.5 million phones. The forecast for this year's telephone sales is approximately 7 million.



“That is why there is a global 50 percent cost reduction for two financial years, linked to smartphones. It’s a combination of superfluity, efficiency and integration with Sony's other business”, said Stefan Andersson.



In addition to the 200 employees, a number of consultants will also be affected by the cut.