EasyMile and a CUBE's test-run in Singapore
Interconnected with Continental’s and EasyMile’s global Autonomous Driving teams, the Singapore R&D focus will be pointing towards environmental perception, driving decision strategies, artificial intelligence, vehicle safety as well as system integration.
The new joint team’s work focus will be to develop new technology centred on perception and deep learning and to prepare autonomous vehicle (AV) technology for tests towards safe deployments on private grounds and public roads in the Singaporean metro area.
The Republic of Singapore is perceived as a highly innovative city-state and as a strong economical focal point within the whole Asia region. With a regulatory sandbox for AVs in place, Singapore has the flexibility to quickly adjust its regulatory framework to support the fast pace of development of AV technology while safeguarding public safety, a Continental press release explains the decision of why Singapore was chosen. Autonomous systems feature prominently in its plans to improve the transport system in Singapore. AVs, in particular, are seen to have the potential to enhance first and last mile connectivity between peoples’ homes and nearby public transport nodes.
“Our Singapore location is already one of our largest R&D locations in Asia. Its position is strategic as Singapore is one of Asia’s four tigers, and an important financial and trade center”, says Ralph Lauxmann, head of Systems & Technology, member of the Chassis & Safety management board, and head of the Automated Driving project house at Continental. “With the joint autonomous driving R&D team we have expanded the network of our Automated Driving project house to another important location. Together with EasyMile, we are proud to contribute to the Singapore Smart City Initiative. It is a privilege for our AV team to be part of this journey into the future. The results can also be used as a blueprint for the deployment of driverless systems in other regions of the world.”
Gilbert Gagnaire, CEO of EasyMile SAS, confirmed during the inauguration: “I am delighted to further extend the already deep collaboration between Continental and EasyMile. For the past four years, EasyMile has demonstrated its leadership in deploying reliable and safe autonomous systems. The Continental and EasyMile joint R&D team in Singapore is an important step to accelerate the development of new technology for global markets as well as to benefit the advance and dynamism of Singapore’s autonomous driving ecosystem to further test our products.”
Top image: With the signing of the MoU, Continental and EasyMile aim to prepare driving tests of autonomous vehicles on public roads in Singapore. F. l. t. r.: Kien Foh Lo, Ralph Lauxmann (Continental), Gilbert Gagnaire, Eric Wicart (EasyMile)
Intext image: A preview towards driverless mobility by riding the 100% electric CUbE, powered by EasyMile software. F. l. t. r.: Ralph Lauxmann (Continental), Gilbert Gagnaire (EasyMile), Tan Kong Hwee (EDB), Kien Foh Lo (Continental), Pejvan Beigui (EasyMile) / © Continental AG on both images
