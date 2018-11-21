Data Respons ASA: Contract of NOK 31 million

Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 31 million (EUR 3.18 million) with a Danish environmental technology customer.

The contract comprises delivery of R&D services, software and smarter solutions embedded in the customers' products. The deliveries will take place during 2019.



"The increased focus on sustainability promotes technology, products and solutions that directly or indirectly improves the environment. In Data Respons, we have a defined target of complete minimum 30 green technology development projects annually. The common denominator for these projects are increased use of intelligent sensors, more automated solutions and data driven processes (e.g. IoT / Industry 4.0) - the core business and competence of Data Respons," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA, in a press release.