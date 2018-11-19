© TerraE

TerraE: cell production in Germany

BMZ acquires TerraE and pushes ahead with plans for a German cell production.

The BMZ Group, based in Karlstein, invests in the TerraE Holding GmbH and takes over the Frankfurt-based company as well as the TerraE Engineering GmbH with headquarters in Dresden. Sven Bauer, CEO and founder of the BMZ Group, becomes CEO and focuses on German Li-ion cell production, according to a short press release.



TerraE Holding GmbH was founded in May 2017. Six member companies of the KLIB (Kompetenznetzwerk Lithium Ionen Batterien) had formed an initiative to build a large-scale production facility.