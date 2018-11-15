© GKN

GKN Aerospace signs USD 66 million contract for F135 components

GKN Aerospace Norway has signed an eight-year agreement with Pratt & Whitney for the production of diffuser cases, low pressure turbine cases and shafts for the F135 engine.

The agreement also includes an extension for the supply of several shafts for Pratt & Whitney’s F100, JT8D and FT8 engines. This contract expands GKN Aerospace’s involvement in the F135 program and reinforces the company’s role as a long-term supplier of engine components for Pratt & Whitney.



Peter Hjortsberg, President of GKN Aerospace Engine Systems in Norway said: “We are very proud to have entered into this contract, with our long term important customer Pratt & Whitney. This multi-year agreement is a great base for continued cooperation and will be beneficial for all parties involved. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Pratt &Whitney and to work together as one excellent team.”



The manufacture of all the covered engine components takes place at GKN Aerospace’s Kongsberg facility, which is GKN Aerospace Engine System’s Center of Excellence for Shafts.