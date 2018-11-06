Evertz acquires RF company Quintech

Evertz Technologies announces that it is acquiring Quintech Electronics & Communication Inc., a privately held company headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, USA providing RF solutions and products.

"The addition of Quintech RF signal management products and talented staff, coupled with Evertz market presence and innovative solutions will facilitate the delivery of the industry’s most compelling suite of RF signal management and fiber solutions to a broader range of customers," Evertz writes in a press release