October 31, 2018
Innodisk enters alliance to bring AIoT into the spotlight
Innodisk, along with partners and its four subsidiaries, are expanding into to the sectors where IoT intersects with AI to reach previously untapped potential.
As a provider of industrial-grade storage and memory, Innodisk has devoted more and more resources into the development of AI in the industrial market. In order to further this goal, the company has now entered The AIoT Alliance along with subsidiaries and partners such as SuperMicro and IronYun, the company states in a press release.
The AIoT Alliance was announced at a conference held on Wednesday, October 17 that also showcased solutions on smart city data storage, edge computing, software, analytics, cloud-management and more.
Innodisk's role in the alliance is not only as a provider of storage and memory but as a responsible for allover AIoT integration. Following this commitment the company is adding a new business department named IPA (Intelligent Peripherals Appliance) to better facilitate the integration different roles in an AIoT ecosystem.
Of the partners, Innodisk subsidiaries comprises industrial GPU with Aetina; all-flash arrays provided by Accelstore; 5G wireless, high-speed communication solutions from Millitronic; and IoV and CAN solutions from Antzer.
Innodisk president Randy Chien has strongly encouraged this partnership and states: "As the leading industrial-grade storage provider our next step is the AIoT market which will be major business focus for the next few years. However, realizing AI in the industrial field requires not only expertise and technology, but also a deep understanding of different vertical markets. We believe that our alliance and the total integration from cloud to edge is essential to our clients."
