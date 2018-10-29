© baloncici dreamstime.com

AdvanIDe expanding into Russia

Advanced ID Electronics, an independent provider of semiconductors for the smart card, IoT, NFC and RFID industry, announces that the company has established an office in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Primary focus of this new office will be business development and lead generation in new vertical markets that go beyond AdvanIDe's current customer base in the CIS region. AdvanIDe has been traditionally strong in the banking markets and public transportation projects in Russia and neighbouring countries. AdvanIDe also serves clients in Government ID applications around the region, a press release reads.



With this new office, AdvanIDe will be working even closer with its semiconductor partners to provide better localised support and lead generation capabilities to drive new demand. Joining AdvanIDe in his capacity as Business Development Manager - CIS will be Kirill Tomashpolskii, who has many years of experience in semiconductor distribution and electronics.



"With Kirill we are pleased to add a senior manager with in-depth know-how of the semiconductor supply chain as well as an established local network in Russia and its neighbouring countries,"says, Frank Tekampe, Senior Regional Sales Director, Europe/Central Asia at AdvanIDe.



Pavel Trofimov, Sales Manager added, "Kirill is combining technical capabilities and commercial sense to develop new business opportunities in the secure ID and IoT markets. I do look forward to working closely with Kirill and our semiconductor partners to develop these new business opportunities outside the traditional RFID and smart card markets that we serve very successfully!"