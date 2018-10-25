© Aixtron Components | October 25, 2018
Aixtron and Iruja Co. Ltd. sign JV agreement
A Joint Venture agreement signed by Aixtron SE, Germany and Iruja Co. Ltd., South Korea covers the investment in Apeva, Aixtron's subsidiary for OLED deposition technologies. Closing of the Joint Venture Agreement is expected during 2018.
Iruja will contribute their Automation & Handling Technology for the display market into the Joint Venture in steps, also making cash contributions. In exchange for these contributions, Iruja will obtain an equity stake in Apeva of up to 20% over the next few years. Furthermore, Iruja will act as a manufacturing partner in Korea for Apeva to give access to a high quality local supply chain and manufacturing resources. Aixtron has contributed its OVPD technologies into Apeva, a press release states.
Based on the contributions from both companies, APEVA will become a complete deposition system provider for the organic material layers within the OLED stack and will operate out of locations in Herzogenrath, Germany (for deposition technology) and out of Asan-si, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea (for Automation & Handling technology as well as local customer support) in close proximity to major OLED customers.
A major Asian OLED display maker is currently evaluating OVPD (Organic Vapor Phase Deposition) based technology together with APEVA: A Gen1-size prototype has been operating at the customer's facility for well over a year. A larger-scale Gen2-size prototype is currently being installed in the customer facility. In the event of the successful qualification of the equipment, a customer order for a first production size OVPD deposition chamber is expected to be received in 2019.
Based on the contributions from both companies, APEVA will become a complete deposition system provider for the organic material layers within the OLED stack and will operate out of locations in Herzogenrath, Germany (for deposition technology) and out of Asan-si, Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea (for Automation & Handling technology as well as local customer support) in close proximity to major OLED customers.
A major Asian OLED display maker is currently evaluating OVPD (Organic Vapor Phase Deposition) based technology together with APEVA: A Gen1-size prototype has been operating at the customer's facility for well over a year. A larger-scale Gen2-size prototype is currently being installed in the customer facility. In the event of the successful qualification of the equipment, a customer order for a first production size OVPD deposition chamber is expected to be received in 2019.
The many uses of a 200 mA precision voltage reference The LT6658 is not a run-of-the-mill reference or regulator, as it performs both...
Aixtron and Iruja Co. Ltd. sign JV agreement A Joint Venture agreement signed by Aixtron SE, Germany and Iruja Co. Ltd., South Korea...
Qualcomm finds its way into GoPro Qualcomm says that two cameras in GoPro's just-released HERO7 lineup use...
FRAMOS adds Croatian engineering facilities The supplier of imaging products says that Smartek Vision will become part of the FRAMOS...
Sponsored content by KontronKontron introduces COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module with new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 Processor Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), introduces its new COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module in the COM Express® Compact Type 6 form factor. It is based on the new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded...
Norco Group opens UAE office with new appointment Norco Group’s operations in the United Arab Emirates have officially commenced with the...
Micron to acquire remaining interest in IM Flash Technologies JV The Boise, Idaho company is intending to exercise its right to call Intel's interest in the...
Ultralife Corporation awarded a $8.3M supply contract Ultralife Corporation has been awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 8.3 million...
Exagan forms Taiwan subsidiary – opens centre in Taipei GaN semiconductor specialist, Exagan, says that it has established Exagan Taiwan Ltd...
Photomask maker Compugraphics with new hire and sales office Photomask manufacturer, Compugraphics – a business operated as a division of...
Smiths Group to acquire United Flexible Smiths Group plc has entered into an agreement to acquire United Flexible, Inc., a provider...
Cree inks long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement Cree says that it signed a strategic long-term agreement to produce and supply its...
Toshiba to expand with new production facility in Japan Toshiba Corporation says that it will reinforce production production of its SCiB lithium-ion...
Fingerprint is looking to strengthen its position in India Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with a new...
Kyocera increase production capacity for pastes with new facility Kyocera Corporation says that it has started construction of a new manufacturing facility on...
Varroc Lighting increase production in Czech Republic Varroc Lighting Systems is significantly increasing of its production capabilities in the...
Squire team up with electronics giant Ennoconn Squire Mining says that the company has appointed Ennoconn Corporation as its...
Apple buys part of Dialog’s business for $600 million Dialog Semiconductor announces an agreement with Apple to license certain of its power management technologies, transfer certain of its assets and over 300 employees to the Cupertino company to support chip research and...
Micron to invest $100 million in artificial intelligence startups Micron Ventures says it will invest up to USD 100 million in venture funding targeted at technology startups focused on artificial intelligence (AI), with twenty percent aimed at startups led by women and other underrepresented groups.
Data Respons acquires technology companies Data Respons ASA says that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares...
Volvo Cars and NVIDIA deepen ties Swedish car maker, Volvo Cars, and NVIDIA, are joining forces for the development of a highly...
Continued strong growth for UK distributors UK Authorised Distributors report continuing strong revenue growth in August ’18 reflecting...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments