Cree inks long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement

Cree says that it signed a strategic long-term agreement to produce and supply its Wolfspeed silicon carbide wafers to one an unnamed company described as one of the world’s leading power device companies.

The agreement, valued at more than USD 85 million, governs Cree’s supply of advanced 150 mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers during this period of extraordinary growth and demand for silicon carbide power devices, a press release reads.



“Cree is committed to increasing and accelerating the adoption of silicon carbide-based solutions throughout the semiconductor industry. This customer’s importance to the power device industry is well known, so partnering with a leading power semiconductor company such as this is another big step in that commitment,” says Gregg Lowe, CEO of Cree, in the release. “We are extremely pleased to help drive adoption of silicon carbide in even more applications. As the world leader in silicon carbide, Cree is continuing to expand capacity to meet market demands with our industry-leading wafer technology to help achieve a new, more efficient future.”