© Varroc Lighting Systems Business | October 11, 2018
Varroc Lighting increase production in Czech Republic
Varroc Lighting Systems is significantly increasing of its production capabilities in the Moravian region, in the Czech Republic, with the opening of a 7’000-square metre production hall.
"The new premises and the overall strategic extension of our production and testing capacity in the Rychvald plant clearly illustrate how important the North Moravian region is for our company," says Todd C. Morgan, Senior Vice President, Global product Development, in a press release. "Our investments influence our future competitiveness and prosperity, and it is important to innovate and use the full potential of new technologies."
The hall, which is Varroc's fifth in the Rychvald plant, will boost the company's ability to manufacture more efficiently and service production lines more rapidly.
"The hall will produce both rear lamps and smart headlamps with LED and Matrix technologies known as Adaptive Driving Beam. Once all production lines are on with the full production range, we should achieve the total output of up to 1 million lamps a year in a matter of months," adds Radim Černý, Rychvald Operations Director.
Once production is at full capacity, the facility will feature five lines, including fully automated injection moulding machines, hard coat lines for UV protection, and lamp assembly lines.
Varroc says that the total number of employees in the its Rychvald facilities will increase to approximately 800 when the new hall is fully operational. Positions in the new hall will include a variety of technical positions, including roles for experts and individuals with higher levels of education.
Comments