Neo Lights’ looking to bring manufacturing to India

Neo Lights Holdings, a developer and manufacturer of LED technologies, is looking to expand its IOT/Cloud technology manufacturing globally.

The company has its roots in North America and started as an engineering and research firm focused primarily on the then emerging solar energy and LED technologies.



In May of 2018, Neo Lights Holdings, acquired Simkar Corporation, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A manufacturer of lighting products, Simkar's large scale manufacturing capabilities will enable Neo Lights Holdings to deliver their new technology quickly to the market.



"We are truly excited about this acquisition. It is in line with our growth strategy and will allow us to expand our current product line, and accelerate our LED smart technology into the marketplace," says Alfred Heyer, CEO of Neo Lights Holdings, Inc., in a press release. "This is great news for our customers in the commercial, domestic, international, and government markets."



But now we’re in October of 2018 and the company is looking to expand their manufacturing capabilities globally the last few years. Neo Lights Holdings have now focused its eyes on India, based in large part on their Make-In-India program. Aimed at developing India into a manufacturing hub, Make-In-India attempts to increase its Foreign Direct Investments, the company says in the press release.



The company states that it. is in discussion with a variety of Indian manufacturing companies in order to determine which relationships will provide the most mutual benefit.

