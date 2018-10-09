© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | October 09, 2018
Arrow signs DH electronics to add embedded products and integration services
Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with DH electronics to supply DH’s range of embedded modular solutions and team with DH for integration. Arrow will offer these throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
The DH electronics range comprises three main product families: DHSOM system-on-modules (SOM), which are compact embedded computers that can be plugged in or soldered to carrier boards; DHMI touch panel computers that enable human-machine interfaces to be easily added to systems; and DHCON control and connectivity products that are optimised for smart home and building applications, as well as to support IoT and Industry 4.0 use cases.
On top of the standard product range, Arrow will offer customers access to DH’s customisation services, which help to ensure that hardware and software is optimised precisely for their requirements, a press reelease reads.
Stefan Daxenberger, CEO, DH electronics says: “Our solutions deliver fundamental building blocks to help companies realise the digital future, and so we are pleased to be part of Arrow’s ‘sensor-to-sunset’ approach.”
David Spragg, vice president engineering EMEA, Arrow Electronics, adds: “DH electronics’ experience and solutions complement Arrow’s approach to the embedded and IoT space perfectly. Our goal is to accelerate our customers’ progress on the road to production and the products and customisation enabled by this agreement will certainly help facilitate this.”
