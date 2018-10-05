Embedded | October 05, 2018
Data Respons lands another Swedish contract
Data Respons has signed contracts of SEK 38 million (EUR 3.6 million) with a customer within Telecom & Media.
The contracts include R&D Services and development of smarter solutions embedded in the customer's platform for digital services and for future IoT applications.
"The across industry trend of smarter, automated and always connected devices (like Internet of Things) requires a development team with multi-discipline competences covering the entire value chain. Our skilled engineers has extensive experience in developing smarter solutions from the sensor level to the final app, making us a good partner for these challenges," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA, in a press release.
Standex acquires high-reliability magnetics provider Standex International Corporation says that it has acquired New Hampshire-based...
Rutronik and Osram expand distribution agreement Rutronik and Osram Opto Semiconductors have expanded their distribution agreement to...
TDK breaks ground for new UK EMC test facility TDK Corporation is constructing a new – GBP 1 million – EMC test facility located adjacent to...
Emerson to buy General Electric’s Intelligent Platforms Business Emerson announces that it has agreed to acquire Intelligent Platforms, a division of General...
Zumtobel opens the doors to its 40’000 sqm Serbian facility Lighting specialist Zumtobel Group has officially opened the doors to its new luminaire and component production facility in Niš, Serbia.
UST Global acquires pre-silicon expert SeviTech Systems California-based UST Global is acquiring Bangalore-based SeviTech Systems, a...
ASMPT ready to leverage high growth of packaging with NEXX purchase ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), announces that it has completed its acquisition of TEL...
Molex to acquire Laird’s connected vehicle solutions division Electronics component manufacturer, Molex Electronic Technologies, says that it has...
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
