Data Respons lands another Swedish contract

Data Respons has signed contracts of SEK 38 million (EUR 3.6 million) with a customer within Telecom & Media.

The contracts include R&D Services and development of smarter solutions embedded in the customer's platform for digital services and for future IoT applications.



"The across industry trend of smarter, automated and always connected devices (like Internet of Things) requires a development team with multi-discipline competences covering the entire value chain. Our skilled engineers has extensive experience in developing smarter solutions from the sensor level to the final app, making us a good partner for these challenges," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA, in a press release.