October 03, 2018
UST Global acquires pre-silicon expert SeviTech Systems
California-based UST Global is acquiring Bangalore-based SeviTech Systems, a fast-growing chip design (VLSI) services company.
The acquisition will bring together the technology and market expertise of the two companies, delivering advanced end-to-end solutions to semiconductor manufactures. The acquisition also reinforces UST Global's strength and focus in India, and elevates its position as a VLSI solutions provider, a press release reads.
UST Global's Semiconductor business provides an end-to-end engineering and technology services that support the entire silicon lifecycle for ODM’s, OEM’s, integrated hardware vendors and more. With the added capabilities and teams from SeviTech, the company will now be able to cater to the large volume of demand from global semiconductor manufacturers.
“Globally, our semiconductor business has seen an inspiring and phenomenal growth over the years. The acquisition of SeviTech is an integral part of our plan to strengthen our Technical Centers of Excellence providing RTL to GDSII solutions to our customers globally,” says Gilroy Mathew, Global Head of Semiconductor and Head of APAC, UST Global, in the release.
“With this acquisition, UST is now placed as a leader with expertise in delivering low power, high-performance chipset solutions for Automotive, Communication, Storage and other industries. The acquisition not only reinforces our VLSI capabilities, but also highlights the company as an industry powerhouse focused on the high growth opportunities in the silicon world,” Gilroy Mathew continues.
To ensure the continued strong growth of SeviTech and a mutually beneficial association for both parties going forward, UST Global will maintain SeviTech as an independent entity and positioning it further as an expert in pre-silicon engineering services business. SeviTech will continue to operate as a subsidiary of UST Global.
“The global presence of UST Global coupled with strong ASIC engineering teams of SeviTech Systems positions us to provide innovative solutions to customers worldwide. It enhances our service portfolio and strengthens our position with customers for the end-to-end chip design solutions,” adds Prabhu Bhairi, CEO & Co-Founder, SeviTech Systems.
