ASMPT ready to leverage high growth of packaging with NEXX purchase
ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), announces that it has completed its acquisition of TEL NEXX, Inc (NEXX) from Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL). The acquired company will be subsumed under the Back-End Equipment segment of ASMPT.
The acquisition is described as another major step by ASMPT in pursuing their strategy of tapping into new high growth markets and expanding their product offerings to the advanced semiconductor packaging market.
Established in 2001, NEXX is a player in the advanced packaging market and has strong technological capabilities in the Electrochemical Deposition (ECD) and Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) technologies. Integrating NEXX’s technologies with ASMPT’s product range and global support will enable the group to expand their business portfolio.
“With the TEL NEXX acquisition, ASMPT is now uniquely positioned as the integral “Interconnect” company offering a one-stop shop of interconnect solutions in the packaging and surface mount market segments. We can now provide the broadest portfolio of interconnect solutions in the industry. This includes wire bond, flip chip, thermocompression bonding, and together with NEXX’s PVD and ECD equipment, we can offer film interconnect solutions inclusive of UBM (Under Bump Metallization), Cu Pillar (Fine Pitch Copper Pillar), TSV (Through Silicon Via) and RDL (Redistribution Layer), just to name a few,” says Mr Lee Wai Kwong, CEO of ASMPT, in a press release.
Under the new ASMPT’s NEXX organisation, Tom Walsh will remain as ASM NEXX President, reporting to CK Lim, Vice President/Deputy CEO, Back-End Equipment Segment, the release reads.
