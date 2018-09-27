© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire

Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen Gaonchips as its design house and Samsung Electronics as its foundry partner to manufacture the company’s ASIC chips in Korea.

“On August 1, 2018, we announced that Squire had engaged an undisclosed arm’s length design fabrication firm to perform the back-end design, testing and initial mass production run of our next generation ASIC chip for mining Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and other associated cryptocurrencies. We are delighted that we are now able to disclose Gaonchips as our design house and Samsung Electronics as our foundry partner,” the company writes in a press release.



The company’s front-end development team of engineers and programmers is currently working with Gaonchips to develop the Squire’s initial ASIC chip to mine Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and other associated cryptocurrencies using a wafer process technology. Once confirmed and accepted as meeting certain prescribed specifications and criteria, will form the basis of an initial mass production test run of the ASIC chip by Samsung Electronics.



“In addition, once a working FPGA prototype of our initial ASIC chip is developed, we will be able to aggressively accelerate the design and development of our initial mining rig for Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and associated cryptocurrencies,” the release continues.