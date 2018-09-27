© fingerprint card

Fingerprints names new CFO

Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently, Mr Sundqvist served as CFO of Driconeq, a producer of drilling equipment.

Prior to this role, Mr Sundqvist's broad experience includes several years of service as CFO in a multitude of internationally recognised industries. His experience encompasses the Private Equity sector as well as previously listed companies such as HL Display and Q-Med, a press release from the company reads.



Per Sundqvist will take up his position as CFO of Fingerprints on October 1, 2018.



"I am very pleased to be able to welcome Per to Fingerprints as our new CFO. He is a very experienced leader in the finance area, and he will make a strong addition to our leadership team", says Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO of Fingerprints, in the release.