Business | September 24, 2018
Molex to acquire Nistica business
Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of Nistica, a developer and manufacturer of wavelength selective switching (WSS), with particular distinction in the rapidly emerging segment of high-port count WSS.
A comprehensive suite of Nistica wavelength management solutions will enhance Molex’s offering of solutions for next-generation architectures in the core of metro and long-haul networks. Nistica’s business will be integrated into the Molex Optical Solutions Group, a global provider of optical solutions, including a wide range of optical connectivity, optoelectronics and optical transport products.
“Tremendous growth in broadband consumption is driving new innovations in the telecommunications industry,” says Tim Ruff, senior vice president, Molex Business Development, in a press release. “The Nistica acquisition offers Molex a unique value proposition by deepening technical engagement and complementing our extensive solutions portfolio for customers on the forefront of developing next-generation optical architectures. This exciting technology aligns well with our Molex growth strategy.”
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Nistica is a supplier of agile optical modules that simplify, automate and make affordable the delivery of high bandwidth applications for the global telecommunication markets. The company specializes in WSS, a signal routing engine for metro/long-haul telecom networks.
"With the build-out of 5G wireless networks and the growth in data center traffic, our customers are looking for novel optical solutions at the edge and in the core of optical networks," adds Ashish Vengsarkar, CEO of Nistica. "The acquisition by Molex enables us to scale in capacity and bring a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation products to the market.”
