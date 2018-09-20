© Ultra Clean Holding Business | September 20, 2018
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea
At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant operated by Ultra Clean Holdings joint venture, Cinos Co., Ltd., in Balan, Republic of Korea.
UCT says that it is currently in the process of assessing the impact, although damage to the plant appears extensive.
The Company is working closely with the fire department and other local regulatory agencies to identify the cause of the fire and form a plan to mitigate any impact on its customers and employees. No additional details are available at this time, the company writes in a statement.
