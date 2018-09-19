© Toshiba Memory Business | September 19, 2018
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab
Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new semiconductor fabrication facility, Fab 6, and Memory R&D Center, at its Yokkaichi operations in Mie Prefecture, Japan.
Toshiba Memory started construction of Fab 6 – a dedicated 3D flash memory fabrication facility – back in February 2017. Toshiba Memory and Western Digital have installed manufacturing equipment for key production processes including deposition and etching. Mass production of 96-layer 3D flash memory utilising the new fab has already begun, a press release reads.
Demand for 3D flash memory is growing for enterprise servers, data centers and smartphones, and is expected to continue to expand in the years ahead. Further investments to expand its production will be made in line with market trends.
The Memory R&D Center, located adjacent to Fab 6, began operations in March of this year and will explore and promote advances in the development of 3D flash memory.
“We are excited about opportunities to expand the market for our latest generation of 3D flash memory. Fab 6 and Memory R&D Center enable us to maintain our position as a leading player in the 3D flash memory market. We are confident that our joint venture with Western Digital will allow us to continue producing leading edge memories at Yokkaichi,” says Dr. Yasuo Naruke, President and CEO of Toshiba Memory, in the press release,
“We are pleased to be opening Fab 6 and the Memory R&D Center with our valued partner Toshiba Memory. For nearly two decades, the successful collaboration between our companies has fostered growth and innovation of NAND flash technology,” said Steve Milligan, Chief Executive Officer, Western Digital. “We are ramping production of 96-layer 3D NAND to address the full range of end market opportunities from consumer and mobile applications to cloud data centers.”
Demand for 3D flash memory is growing for enterprise servers, data centers and smartphones, and is expected to continue to expand in the years ahead. Further investments to expand its production will be made in line with market trends.
The Memory R&D Center, located adjacent to Fab 6, began operations in March of this year and will explore and promote advances in the development of 3D flash memory.
“We are excited about opportunities to expand the market for our latest generation of 3D flash memory. Fab 6 and Memory R&D Center enable us to maintain our position as a leading player in the 3D flash memory market. We are confident that our joint venture with Western Digital will allow us to continue producing leading edge memories at Yokkaichi,” says Dr. Yasuo Naruke, President and CEO of Toshiba Memory, in the press release,
“We are pleased to be opening Fab 6 and the Memory R&D Center with our valued partner Toshiba Memory. For nearly two decades, the successful collaboration between our companies has fostered growth and innovation of NAND flash technology,” said Steve Milligan, Chief Executive Officer, Western Digital. “We are ramping production of 96-layer 3D NAND to address the full range of end market opportunities from consumer and mobile applications to cloud data centers.”
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Sponsored content by congatec AGCredit card sized Computer-on-Modules, which form factor to choose? With the availability of new low power x86 processors like the Intel® Atom® C3000 processors (code named Apollo Lake) and new small form factor Computer-on-Module specifications like SMARC 2.0 many engineers are...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Samsung chooses with IDT's wireless power solutions Integrated Device Technology's wireless charging solutions have found its...
First commercial agreement for CSA - Catapult The Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has announced that it has secured...
Swissbit's kicks off the construction of its Berlin expansion Construction has begun on Swissbit’s new R&D and manufacturing facility. All of the...
Mouser signs global distribution deal with Samtec NPI Distributor, Mouser electronics, says it has entered into a global distribution...
Autotalks Launches the World's First Global V2X Solution By adding C-V2X to its existing 2nd generation automotive qualified chipset, Autotalks is...
Renesas responds to acquisition rumors Reports have been suggesting that Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas is looking...
UMC and Avalanche partner for MRAM development United Microelectronics Corporation, and Avalanche Technology, Inc., announces that they have entered a partnership for joint development and production of MRAM to replace embedded flash.
Lattice names Steve Douglass as corporate VP, R&D Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Steve Douglass as the company’s Corporate Vice...
HLJ Technology expands VCSEL production with Aixtron system Taiwanese VCSEL epitaxy and chip manufacturer, HLJ Technology Co., Ltd has ordered...
Seoul Semiconductor sues for infringement of 15 LED patents Seoul Semiconductor says that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Texas together with...
Zecotek's new LFS crystal production plant is already generating business Back in early August, Zecotek Photonics – a developer of photonics technologies for...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments