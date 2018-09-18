© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with Marvell Semiconductor, Inc., a provider of storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity semiconductor solutions.

Mouser will distribute Marvell Fast Ethernet and Alaska Gigabit Ethernet physical layer (PHY) transceivers.



"Mouser is excited to offer our customers Marvell's high-performance, low-power PHY transceivers," says Kristin Schuetter, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser, in a press release. "Marvell has an exceptional history of delivering next-generation products that continue to revolutionize how customers move data."



"Mouser is a proven global partner with top-tier sales and customer support that reflect our own high standards," says Dean Jarnac, vice president, Americas Sales and Global Distribution at Marvell. "With Mouser's leadership in global distribution, we expect to significantly increase adoption of our Ethernet transceivers."



The Marvell Fast Ethernet PHY transceivers offer low power dissipation, small form factor, high performance, and an advanced feature set. The octal Fast Ethernet PHY family, including the 88E3082 and 88E3083 devices, features significantly lower power consumption (under 150 mW per port), enabling network systems manufacturers to decrease system costs by reducing both power supply and fan requirements.



The design of the Marvell Alaska Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) PHY transceivers enables increased density, reduced power, and smaller package size to meet the demands of next-generation green networks. Alaska GbE PHYs include a high level of integration in thermally efficient packages that optimize PCB real estate and enable fan-less and heat sink-less designs.



Both the Fast Ethernet and Alaska GbE PHYs transceivers feature the Marvell Virtual Cable Tester (VCT) fault detection technology. This technology enables end-users, IT managers and networking equipment manufacturers to quickly and remotely analyse the quality and attributes of the cable, avoiding unnecessary equipment returns and on-site service calls.