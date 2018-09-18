© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Business | September 18, 2018
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement
Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with Marvell Semiconductor, Inc., a provider of storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity semiconductor solutions.
Mouser will distribute Marvell Fast Ethernet and Alaska Gigabit Ethernet physical layer (PHY) transceivers.
"Mouser is excited to offer our customers Marvell's high-performance, low-power PHY transceivers," says Kristin Schuetter, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser, in a press release. "Marvell has an exceptional history of delivering next-generation products that continue to revolutionize how customers move data."
"Mouser is a proven global partner with top-tier sales and customer support that reflect our own high standards," says Dean Jarnac, vice president, Americas Sales and Global Distribution at Marvell. "With Mouser's leadership in global distribution, we expect to significantly increase adoption of our Ethernet transceivers."
The Marvell Fast Ethernet PHY transceivers offer low power dissipation, small form factor, high performance, and an advanced feature set. The octal Fast Ethernet PHY family, including the 88E3082 and 88E3083 devices, features significantly lower power consumption (under 150 mW per port), enabling network systems manufacturers to decrease system costs by reducing both power supply and fan requirements.
The design of the Marvell Alaska Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) PHY transceivers enables increased density, reduced power, and smaller package size to meet the demands of next-generation green networks. Alaska GbE PHYs include a high level of integration in thermally efficient packages that optimize PCB real estate and enable fan-less and heat sink-less designs.
Both the Fast Ethernet and Alaska GbE PHYs transceivers feature the Marvell Virtual Cable Tester (VCT) fault detection technology. This technology enables end-users, IT managers and networking equipment manufacturers to quickly and remotely analyse the quality and attributes of the cable, avoiding unnecessary equipment returns and on-site service calls.
"Mouser is excited to offer our customers Marvell's high-performance, low-power PHY transceivers," says Kristin Schuetter, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser, in a press release. "Marvell has an exceptional history of delivering next-generation products that continue to revolutionize how customers move data."
"Mouser is a proven global partner with top-tier sales and customer support that reflect our own high standards," says Dean Jarnac, vice president, Americas Sales and Global Distribution at Marvell. "With Mouser's leadership in global distribution, we expect to significantly increase adoption of our Ethernet transceivers."
The Marvell Fast Ethernet PHY transceivers offer low power dissipation, small form factor, high performance, and an advanced feature set. The octal Fast Ethernet PHY family, including the 88E3082 and 88E3083 devices, features significantly lower power consumption (under 150 mW per port), enabling network systems manufacturers to decrease system costs by reducing both power supply and fan requirements.
The design of the Marvell Alaska Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) PHY transceivers enables increased density, reduced power, and smaller package size to meet the demands of next-generation green networks. Alaska GbE PHYs include a high level of integration in thermally efficient packages that optimize PCB real estate and enable fan-less and heat sink-less designs.
Both the Fast Ethernet and Alaska GbE PHYs transceivers feature the Marvell Virtual Cable Tester (VCT) fault detection technology. This technology enables end-users, IT managers and networking equipment manufacturers to quickly and remotely analyse the quality and attributes of the cable, avoiding unnecessary equipment returns and on-site service calls.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Sponsored content by congatec AGCredit card sized Computer-on-Modules, which form factor to choose? With the availability of new low power x86 processors like the Intel® Atom® C3000 processors (code named Apollo Lake) and new small form factor Computer-on-Module specifications like SMARC 2.0 many engineers are...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Samsung chooses with IDT's wireless power solutions Integrated Device Technology's wireless charging solutions have found its...
First commercial agreement for CSA - Catapult The Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has announced that it has secured...
Swissbit's kicks off the construction of its Berlin expansion Construction has begun on Swissbit’s new R&D and manufacturing facility. All of the...
Mouser signs global distribution deal with Samtec NPI Distributor, Mouser electronics, says it has entered into a global distribution...
Autotalks Launches the World's First Global V2X Solution By adding C-V2X to its existing 2nd generation automotive qualified chipset, Autotalks is...
Renesas responds to acquisition rumors Reports have been suggesting that Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas is looking...
UMC and Avalanche partner for MRAM development United Microelectronics Corporation, and Avalanche Technology, Inc., announces that they have entered a partnership for joint development and production of MRAM to replace embedded flash.
Lattice names Steve Douglass as corporate VP, R&D Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Steve Douglass as the company’s Corporate Vice...
HLJ Technology expands VCSEL production with Aixtron system Taiwanese VCSEL epitaxy and chip manufacturer, HLJ Technology Co., Ltd has ordered...
Seoul Semiconductor sues for infringement of 15 LED patents Seoul Semiconductor says that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Texas together with...
Zecotek's new LFS crystal production plant is already generating business Back in early August, Zecotek Photonics – a developer of photonics technologies for...
Sivers IMA's subsidiary CST Global adds more capacity Swedish Sivers IMA’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CST Global, has added an inhouse...
X-FAB doubles 6-inch SiC foundry capacity As a response to increased customer demand for high efficiency power semiconductor...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments