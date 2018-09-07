© Swissbit Business | September 07, 2018
Swissbit's kicks off the construction of its Berlin expansion
Construction has begun on Swissbit’s new R&D and manufacturing facility. All of the company’s flash memory products are exclusively produced in Germany.
The company held a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony on 31 July 2018 and initiated the planned tripling of the production capacity at the CleanTech Business Park location in Berlin-Marzahn, Germany.
The expansion in capacity for the European manufacturer of flash memory solutions is driven by an increased demand for industrial memory products. In particular, memory cards with security functions, demanded by applications requiring data encryption – for example IIoT- and Industry 4.0-applications – are expected to roll off the new production lines.
