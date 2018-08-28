© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | August 28, 2018
Lattice Semiconductor appoints new CEO
Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Jim Anderson as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective September 4, 2018.
He joins Lattice from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) where he served as the General Manager and Senior Vice President of the Computing and Graphics Business Group.
“Jim brings a strong combination of business and technical leadership with a deep understanding of our target end markets and customers. The transformation he drove of AMD’s Computing and Graphics business over the past few years is just a recent example of his long track record of creating significant shareholder value. We are excited to bring Jim’s proven leadership to Lattice as we accelerate all aspects of the company in order to capture the enormous opportunity that lies ahead,” says Jeff Richardson, Chairman of the Board, in a press release.
Mr. Anderson said, "I want to thank the Board of Directors for its confidence and the opportunity to lead Lattice as President and CEO, with a focus on driving sustained growth and profitability. Lattice has an impressive history of innovation in programmable solutions. I am excited about the opportunity to help bring that innovation to growing end markets, while deepening partnerships with our customers.”
Jim Anderson brings to the role over 20 years of broad technology industry experience across many markets, including consumer, enterprise/datacenter, and telecom. In his role leading AMD’s Computing and Graphics business group since 2015, Mr. Anderson drove a strategic and operational transformation which delivered revenue growth and significant profitability expansion for AMD.
“Jim brings a strong combination of business and technical leadership with a deep understanding of our target end markets and customers. The transformation he drove of AMD’s Computing and Graphics business over the past few years is just a recent example of his long track record of creating significant shareholder value. We are excited to bring Jim’s proven leadership to Lattice as we accelerate all aspects of the company in order to capture the enormous opportunity that lies ahead,” says Jeff Richardson, Chairman of the Board, in a press release.
Mr. Anderson said, "I want to thank the Board of Directors for its confidence and the opportunity to lead Lattice as President and CEO, with a focus on driving sustained growth and profitability. Lattice has an impressive history of innovation in programmable solutions. I am excited about the opportunity to help bring that innovation to growing end markets, while deepening partnerships with our customers.”
Jim Anderson brings to the role over 20 years of broad technology industry experience across many markets, including consumer, enterprise/datacenter, and telecom. In his role leading AMD’s Computing and Graphics business group since 2015, Mr. Anderson drove a strategic and operational transformation which delivered revenue growth and significant profitability expansion for AMD.
Lattice Semiconductor appoints new CEO Lattice Semiconductor has appointed Jim Anderson as the Company’s President and Chief...
Swisslog secures automation order from Waytek Warehouse automation supplier, Swisslog will implement CarryPick for Waytek's...
DENSO invests millions in OLED display developer DENSO Corporation says it has invested JPY 30 billion (USD 270 million) in JOLED Inc., a...
Lockheed Martin appoints new executive vice president Lockheed Martin's board of directors has approved the appointment of Michele Evans...
Kyocera has started building its new manufacturing plant It was earlier this summer that the Japanese company broke ground on its new...
Leoni grows at Schmalkalden location Leoni expands its Schmalkalden location in Thuringia (Germany). In the future, integration-ready...
Significant increase in order intake for Komax The Komax Group reported a very successful first half of 2018 and was able to expand its...
New 950 V CoolMOS P7 Superjunction MOSFET for PFC and flyback topologies Higher density, low-power SMPS designs require high voltage MOSFETs in a growing number...
Zeiss invests in in machinery for semiconductor segment For decades, the Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (SMT) business...
Murata to create up to 200 new jobs with new Finnish MEMS factory Murata is expanding its MEMS sensor manufacturing footprint by building a new factory in Vantaa, Finland in order to increase the sensor production capacity.
Metawave adds Infineon Technologies as new investor The US company announces that the company has added German semiconductor giant...
Skyworks closes acquisition of Avnera Analog semiconductors provider, Skyworks Solutions, has closed its acquisition of Avnera...
Data Respons receives contract from the German Banking industry Embedded specialist, Data Respons ASA, has signed contracts with a German...
PowerSphyr & GaN Systems want to create a world without cords PowerSphyr, a supplier of wireless charging solutions, and GaN Systems, have entered into...
Inseto to represent SUSS MicroTec in Finland, Norway and Sweden UK-based technical distributor, Inseto, has been appointed to represent semiconductor...
ADI breaks ground on new global headquarters Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), has officially broken ground on its new global headquarters in...
Allegro MicroSystems sets up R&D centre in Czech Republic Supplier of high-performance power and sensor semiconductor ICs, Allegro...
Arrow Electronics inks agreements with RFbeam Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with RFbeam Microwave to offer its planar...
Premier Farnell appoints new VP sales, EMEA Premier Farnell has appointed Rob Rospedzihowski as Vice President for Sales, EMEA...
Mouser adds global heavy weight in memory solutions Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with memory solutions company...
Infineon and JD sign strategic partnership agreement Infineon and JD group (JD) have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at creating an...
£51 million grant to make Wales a semiconductor powerhouse The Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Wales’ first and the UK’s newest...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments