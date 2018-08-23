© Leoni Components | August 23, 2018
Leoni grows at Schmalkalden location
Leoni expands its Schmalkalden location in Thuringia (Germany). In the future, integration-ready robots can be prepared in-house.
After the ground-breaking ceremony for the 100th anniversary celebration on September 9, 2017 and the start of construction work in mid-December 2017, the building extension at the Schmalkalden location was now inaugurated at LEONI protec cable systems GmbH, the company writes in a press release.
On a 430 square metre extension area, a new hall will be build, allowing the diversification of the business model. In the future, space is to be created here in order to prepare robots ready for integration. Storage capacities for components needed are also created for this business model.
On a 430 square metre extension area, a new hall will be build, allowing the diversification of the business model. In the future, space is to be created here in order to prepare robots ready for integration. Storage capacities for components needed are also created for this business model.
Kyocera has started building its new manufacturing plant It was earlier this summer that the Japanese company broke ground on its new...
Leoni grows at Schmalkalden location Leoni expands its Schmalkalden location in Thuringia (Germany). In the future, integration-ready...
Significant increase in order intake for Komax The Komax Group reported a very successful first half of 2018 and was able to expand its...
New 950 V CoolMOS P7 Superjunction MOSFET for PFC and flyback topologies Higher density, low-power SMPS designs require high voltage MOSFETs in a growing number...
Zeiss invests in in machinery for semiconductor segment For decades, the Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (SMT) business...
Murata to create up to 200 new jobs with new Finnish MEMS factory Murata is expanding its MEMS sensor manufacturing footprint by building a new factory in Vantaa, Finland in order to increase the sensor production capacity.
Metawave adds Infineon Technologies as new investor The US company announces that the company has added German semiconductor giant...
Skyworks closes acquisition of Avnera Analog semiconductors provider, Skyworks Solutions, has closed its acquisition of Avnera...
Data Respons receives contract from the German Banking industry Embedded specialist, Data Respons ASA, has signed contracts with a German...
PowerSphyr & GaN Systems want to create a world without cords PowerSphyr, a supplier of wireless charging solutions, and GaN Systems, have entered into...
Inseto to represent SUSS MicroTec in Finland, Norway and Sweden UK-based technical distributor, Inseto, has been appointed to represent semiconductor...
ADI breaks ground on new global headquarters Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), has officially broken ground on its new global headquarters in...
Allegro MicroSystems sets up R&D centre in Czech Republic Supplier of high-performance power and sensor semiconductor ICs, Allegro...
Arrow Electronics inks agreements with RFbeam Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with RFbeam Microwave to offer its planar...
Premier Farnell appoints new VP sales, EMEA Premier Farnell has appointed Rob Rospedzihowski as Vice President for Sales, EMEA...
Mouser adds global heavy weight in memory solutions Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with memory solutions company...
Infineon and JD sign strategic partnership agreement Infineon and JD group (JD) have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at creating an...
£51 million grant to make Wales a semiconductor powerhouse The Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Wales’ first and the UK’s newest...
Allegro and UMC sign long-term foundry agreement Allegro MicroSystems and semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation...
Xiaomi supplier Holitech to invest $200 million in India Holitech Technology announces that the company has signed a memorandum of understanding...
Murata opens new production facility in China The Japanese company announces that it has completed its new...
Jenoptik is investing in its Berlin site Jenoptik is responding to the growing demand for high-power laser diodes with technical...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments