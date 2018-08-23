© Leoni

Leoni grows at Schmalkalden location

Leoni expands its Schmalkalden location in Thuringia (Germany). In the future, integration-ready robots can be prepared in-house.

After the ground-breaking ceremony for the 100th anniversary celebration on September 9, 2017 and the start of construction work in mid-December 2017, the building extension at the Schmalkalden location was now inaugurated at LEONI protec cable systems GmbH, the company writes in a press release.



On a 430 square metre extension area, a new hall will be build, allowing the diversification of the business model. In the future, space is to be created here in order to prepare robots ready for integration. Storage capacities for components needed are also created for this business model.