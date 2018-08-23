© Infineon Technologies AG

New 950 V CoolMOS P7 Superjunction MOSFET for PFC and flyback topologies

Higher density, low-power SMPS designs require high voltage MOSFETs in a growing number. Infineon Technologies AG ushers a new member of its CoolMOS™ P7 family, the 950 V CoolMOS P7 Superjunction MOSFET.

