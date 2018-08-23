© Infineon Technologies AG Products | August 23, 2018
New 950 V CoolMOS P7 Superjunction MOSFET for PFC and flyback topologies
Higher density, low-power SMPS designs require high voltage MOSFETs in a growing number. Infineon Technologies AG ushers a new member of its CoolMOS™ P7 family, the 950 V CoolMOS P7 Superjunction MOSFET.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
It meets even the most rigorous design requirements: for lighting, smart meter, mobile charger, notebook adapter, AUX power supply and industrial SMPS applications. This new semiconductor solution delivers excellent thermal and efficiency performance with lower bill of materials and overall production costs.
The 950 V CoolMOS P7 attributes include outstanding DPAK R DS(on) enabling higher density designs. In addition, the excellent V GS(th) and lowest V GS(th) tolerance make the MOSFET easy to drive and design-in. Similar to the other members of the industry-leading P7 family from Infineon, this component comes with an integrated Zener diode ESD protection. This results in better assembling yields and thus less cost, and less ESD related production issues.
The 950 V CoolMOS P7 enables up to 1 percent efficiency increase and from 2 ˚C to 10 ˚C lower MOSFET temperature for more efficient designs. This component offers also up to 58 percent lower switching losses compared to previous generations of the CoolMOS family. Compared to competing technologies in the market the improvement is more than 50 percent.
The 950 V CoolMOS P7 comes in TO-220 FullPAK, TO-251 IPAK LL, TO-252 DPAK, and SOT-223 packaging. This makes it possible to change from THD to SMD device.
Availability
The new 950 V CoolMOS P7 is now available. More information is available at www.infineon.com/950v-p7.
