© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Allegro and UMC sign long-term foundry agreement

Allegro MicroSystems and semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), have signed a long-term agreement for UMC to continue as Allegro's primary foundry wafer manufacturer.

The agreement covers technical collaboration and establishes capacity at UMC for Allegro's proprietary automotive-grade technologies, supporting the long-term growth projections of Allegro. The two companies established a previous agreement in 2012 that initiated the transfer and production of Allegro's own technologies to UMC's manufacturing facilities.



“We wanted a partnership that would help us expand Allegro's business and portfolio. UMC has been extremely successful in satisfying the technology, quality, and production needs of our customers,” said Thomas Teebagy, Senior Vice President of Operations and Quality. “UMC has the capacity and technology to accommodate Allegro's projected growth and increasing wafer shipment requirements.”



Allegro has previously ported its ABCD4 and ABCD6 processes to UMC and will continue to port its own processes under the newly signed agreement. Currently, the two companies are developing Allegro's A10S and A10P 0.18um BCD technologies as well as supporting custom, leading edge GMR / TMR on-silicon integration.



Bruce Lai, Vice President of 8" Operations at UMC said, “UMC's sustained effort towards developing robust specialty and automotive technologies has enabled us to become a foundry leader in automotive IC production, with AEC-Q100 qualified processes backed by manufacturing that complies with rigorous ISO TS-16949 automotive quality standards for all UMC fabs. We value our long-standing partnership with Allegro to produce their automotive ICs, and we are pleased to extend our cooperation through this new agreement to support their future growth requirements and help enhance their market position.”