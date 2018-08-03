© Zumtobel Group Business | August 03, 2018
Zumtobel's new plant in Niš has started serial production
Since the ground-breaking ceremony in July 2017, construction works have been progressing according to schedule with important building milestones successfully completed.
Only one year after construction start at Niš, Serbia, the serial production of components has commenced in mid of July while luminaire production is currently being prepared for ramp-up by the end of August. The official opening of the new plant in Niš is scheduled for the end of September 2018, a press release reads.
"The new Zumtobel Group plant in Niš plays a key role in paving the company’s way to the future and get back on track. Our new plant, which is an important addition to our existing production network, will give us the opportunity to better supply our core European market and improve our competitiveness in the long-term”, says Alfred Felder, CEO Zumtobel Group.
The new plant in Niš and the existing component plant in Dornbirn will cooperate in a symbiotic partnership with the clear goal to take advantage of the strengths of both sites. For this reason, product groups with high price pressure will be transferred from Dornbirn to Niš. The component plant in Dornbirn, which specialises in conventional and high-end products for the outdoor and IoT sectors, will continue to be a key pillar of the Zumtobel Group's component production network.
By the opening in September 2018, the local team in Niš will count more than 350 employees. The manufacturing plant covers approximately 40’000 square metres and will be finalised within the planned time frame and the planned investment of around EUR 30.6 million.
