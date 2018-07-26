© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Former Qualcomm audio executive joins Vesper

Vesper, a developer of piezoelectric sensors, announces that Julian Aschieri is joining the company as VP, ASIC Engineering.

Aschieri brings extensive experience designing audio and power management solutions as well as developing global engineering teams to the startup. Based in Boston, his new role will help rapidly expand Vesper's product line, creating some of the most advanced ASIC designs in the industry. He is the startup's first hire since its Series B funding round in May.



Aschieri joins Vesper from Qualcomm, where he served as design director of audio and power management since 2015. Before that, he served as senior design manager at semiconductor and software company, CSR, prior to its acquisition by Qualcomm. Aschieri has also worked at Fujitsu Microelectronics America, Freescale Semiconductor Products and Motorola Semiconductor.



"Recent funding has allowed us to accelerate the expansion of our engineering team, and Julian Aschieri is a critical hire to further expand our product line," said Matt Crowley, CEO of Vesper. "Now that we have achieved scale production of our first MEMS microphones, Julian's technical ASIC experience and leadership skills are exactly what we need to broaden and improve our product offerings to meet customer demand in diverse product categories."