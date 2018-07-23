© Texas Instruments Components | July 23, 2018
Brian Crutcher resigned as TI's CEO
Brian Crutcher has resigned as president, CEO and a member of the TI board. The board has named Rich Templeton, the company's chairman, to reassume the roles of president and CEO on an ongoing, indefinite basis, in addition to continuing as chairman.
Templeton's appointment is not temporary, and the board is not searching for a replacement.
Crutcher resigned due to violations of the company's code of conduct. "The violations are related to personal behaviour that is not consistent with our ethics and core values, but not related to company strategy, operations or financial reporting", a press release states.
"For decades, our company's core values and code of conduct have been foundational to how we operate and behave, and we have no tolerance for violations of our code of conduct," said Mark Blinn, lead director of the TI Board. "Over the past 14 years, Rich has successfully led TI to become the company it is today, and we have great confidence in his values and ability to continue to lead this company forward."
Crutcher resigned due to violations of the company's code of conduct. "The violations are related to personal behaviour that is not consistent with our ethics and core values, but not related to company strategy, operations or financial reporting", a press release states.
"For decades, our company's core values and code of conduct have been foundational to how we operate and behave, and we have no tolerance for violations of our code of conduct," said Mark Blinn, lead director of the TI Board. "Over the past 14 years, Rich has successfully led TI to become the company it is today, and we have great confidence in his values and ability to continue to lead this company forward."
Lennox: Tornado damage at manufacturing facility Lennox's manufacturing facility in Marshalltown, Iowa was damaged by a tornado on...
Brian Crutcher resigned as TI's CEO Brian Crutcher has resigned as president, CEO and a member of the TI board. The board has...
Basler acquires Silicon Software GmbH Basler AG acquires 100% of the shares of Silicon Software GmbH with immediate effect. The two managing directors Dr. Klaus-Henning Noffz and Dr. Ralf Lay will be working for Silicon Software GmbH and Basler AG in the future.
5 Watt AC/DC modules for wide mains voltages up to 480VAC RECOM is excited to announce it is leading the market with the global release of its exclusive...
Elmos: EBIT margin well above consensus in Q2 According to preliminary figures, Elmos Semiconductor AG (FSE: ELG) anticipates sales growth of...
New rugged modular 1.27mm pitch connector series from Nicomatic... Nicomatic, the leading manufacturer of high-performance interconnect...
RFMW to distribute Knowles Precision Devices RFMW Ltd. signed a distribution agreement with Knowles Precision Devices effective, 1st...
Changelight orders additional Aixtron systems The Chinese company Xiamen Changelight is expanding its production capacities for...
Xilinx acquires Chinese start-up DeePhi Tech Xilinx has acquired DeePhi Technology Co., Ltd (DeePhi Tech), a Beijing-based privately...
Scalable digital controllers for cloud computing, communications and... Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
HMS Networks AB acquires German company Beck IPC Swedish HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB...
Reduce driver distraction with automotive-qualified 3D gesture recognition... Car manufacturers are increasingly seeking ways to reduce driver distraction through...
Micron and Intel to complete joint development Micron and Intel have agreed to complete joint development for the second generation of 3D...
Nexans gets new CEO Christopher Guérin has been with Nexans since 1997 and most recently since 2014...
Airbus Helicopters and the Ukraine sign for 55 helicopters Following the Intergovernmental Agreement signed between France and Ukraine on 8 June, Airbus Helicopters has signed a contract with the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior.
BAG electronics becomes a part of Osram BAG electronics, specialising in electronic control gear, LED modules and software for...
Planar-Type Hall-effect sensors suitable for Mobile, IoT and... MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (“MagnaChip”)...
In-depth investigation into Siemens / Alstom Deal The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed...
Dialog ups profitability in Q2/2018 Dialog Semiconductor Plc expects higher than anticipated profitability in Q2/2018.
Infineon hits 5bn production milestone of its bulk-CMOS radio... Highest quality standards and industry-leading semiconductor components through innovation...
Nanotron and DecaWave cooperate on micro-location... Nanotron Technologies GmbH and DecaWave have signed an IP License and Co-operation...
Bittium invests in evismo AG Bittium expands its medical remote diagnostics service offering to Switzerland by...
Intel acquire eASIC Intel, one of the world’s biggest chip manufacturer, has acquired eASIC, a designer of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments