New rugged modular 1.27mm pitch connector series from Nicomatic meets MIL 83513

Nicomatic, the leading manufacturer of high-performance interconnect solutions, has announced the launch of a new, rugged micro connector, the 1.27 mm pitch EMM series, which targets defense and other high-reliability applications.

Designed to meet the performance requirements of MIL 83513, EMM series connectors occupy 40% less space than previous-generation connectors from the company, are 20% smaller than Micro D connectors for 16-pin configurations and are around 10 percent smaller in footprint than the closest industry competitor.



Innovative design features such as reversed contacts, integrated 90° back protection and interchangeable hardware, ensures that the new EMM connector series combines rugged design with enhanced electrical and environmental performance. Signal contacts are rated for up to 3A, and deliver a wiping length of 1.27mm with 1.27µm gold plating to ensure that signal integrity is maintained while under conditions of heavy shock and vibration. Devices are rated for up to 45 G vibration, exceeding EIA 364-28E test conditions III&IV, up to 160 G for shock, exceeding EIA 364-27B G, and for an operational temperature range of -65 to +260°C exceeding EIA 364-32D.



Suited for both board-to-board (due to its secure wiping length), and board-to-wire (from AWG 24 to 30) applications, EMM connectors are available with any pin selection from 04 to 60 signal contacts. More, Nicomatic uses modular manufacturing technology, so all configurations are available on very quick turn-around. Cabled versions can be assembled at Nicomatic, or by the customer.



Comments Claude Chiffard, Nicomatic’s Global Product Line Leader: “Our new EMM series connectors fulfill industry’s need for miniaturization and weight-saving without compromising performance. Our manufacturing process ensures that designers can have exactly what they need, rather than being forced to use a supplier’s preferred part.”



With over 40 years’ experience delivering rugged interconnect solutions, Nicomatic combines a proven track record and continuous innovation. With the EMM series, Nicomatic is providing a new solution for defense, security, energy, civil avionics, and many other applications, respecting its core values based on service, quality and close relationship with its customers.